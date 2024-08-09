A 2021 Hugh Jackman & Rebecca Ferguson Sci-Fi Flop Is Climbing Netflix's Top Charts

As "Deadpool & Wolverine" continues to obliterate the box office, there's been plenty of time to reminisce about Hugh Jackman's esteemed career. Even "Deadpool & Wolverine" itself included a tribute to one of Jackman's best movies by including a subtle nod to his Oscar-nominated performance as Jean Valjean in 2012's "Les Misérables." The 55-year-old has certainly had a historic Hollywood run, not only delivering critically acclaimed performances, but becoming a true comic book movie legend by defining the role of Logan/Wolverine in his many appearances as the character.

But that doesn't mean everything Jackman has done has been a success. Take 2021's "Reminiscence," for example. This sci-fi thriller was directed by Lisa Joy, who, alongside her husband Jonathan Nolan, co-created "Westworld" and more recently executive produced the massive Prime Video hit "Fallout." Unfortunately, "Reminiscence," which starred Jackman as a veteran and private investigator who offers clients the ability to relive their memories, wasn't quite as successful as Joy's forays into TV.

The film, which also stars Rebecca Ferguson as Jackman's lover, failed to wow critics, and currently has just a 30% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, if you look at the average rating on the site, it's actually five out of 10, so not quite as bad as the frequently misleading percentage score would have you believe. Still, "Reminiscence" is far from Jackman's finest hour ... which makes it perfectly primed for Netflix success.