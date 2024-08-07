Watch Hugh Jackman In Rage Mode For Deadpool & Wolverine Audio Dubbing

Though he's had some breaks along the way, Jackman has been playing Wolverine for nearly 25 years, dating back to the original "X-Men" in 2000. That film helped kick off the era of superhero movie dominance as we know it. Since then, we've had several Spider-Man, Batman, Superman, and even multiple versions of other heroes and mutants. Here we are, all these years later, and Wolverine is one of very few A-list comic book heroes who has yet to be recast in that time.

Without giving away too much for those who haven't seen it, part of what makes Jackman's turn in "Deadpool & Wolverine" so unique is that he's actually playing a different version of the character than the one we knew. The man he played for all those years truly died in "Logan." This is not the same Wolverine, which offered Jackman the chance to do something distinctive from what he had done before. Not for nothing, Jackman was the one who saved "Deadpool 3" with a phone call when he decided he wanted to pick the claws back up.

That decision was a good one all around. Surely the actor earned himself a damn fine payday, but beyond that, "Deadpool & Wolverine" is now the biggest "X-Men" movie in history, accomplishing that after just two weekends in theaters. That's mighty impressive for a franchise that has been alive for over two decades. For better or worse, there's now 24 years' worth of Jackman grunting in a recording booth for the benefit of audiences around the world.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is in theaters now.