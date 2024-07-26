An Early Version Of Deadpool & Wolverine Played A Trick On The Audience

"Deadpool & Wolverine" (read /Film's review) is smashing its way onto the big screen with a multiversal adventure that would've been difficult (if not impossible) to imagine only a few short years ago — but, if things had gone to plan, the version everyone is about to see in theaters could've been very different. While the team-up film is making headlines for bringing Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman's Logan into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time, the two main stars are spilling new details on the original idea for the blockbuster. As if the universe-hopping, cameo-laden extravaganza wasn't already packed full of internet-breaking surprises, that's nothing compared to what was once a much zanier and even more shocking experience for fans.

Reynolds and Jackman recently appeared on the newest episode of "Hot Ones," hosted by popular YouTuber and interviewer Sean Evans, where the pair of actors divulged some fun insights into the production, shared their respective Marvel memories over the years, and shed plenty of sweat while trying to prove their superheroic levels of tolerance for spicy hot sauce. (Spoiler alert: It's pretty touch and go for a while there.) Amid all the antics, however, Reynolds dropped one previously unknown bombshell about their initial and extremely ambitious idea for what became the latest installment of the MCU.

Had this panned out, audiences might've walked into what they thought was a buddy-cop movie starring Reynolds and Jackman ... only to realize five minutes in that this "intentionally bad" ruse was actually "Deadpool & Wolverine" in disguise.