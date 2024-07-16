A New Italian Thriller Has Become A Quick Hit On Netflix

While Netflix has a lot to answer for after forging a world in which Kevin Hart's Lift becomes the number one most-watched film in the world (that one might actually be on the viewers, too), it's also got a lot to be proud of. Arguably the best thing to happen as a result of Netflix's domination of the streaming game has been the way in which global audiences have been exposed to films outside of their native countries. It happened when Spanish historical drama "Society of the Snow" — which did what no other portrayal of the Andes disaster could – was released on the streamer. Prior to that, "Dark," the German version of "Stranger Things" also became a global hit.

Therefore, it's fair to say that Netflix is about more than pumping out an overwhelming deluge of middling "content." This week, the streamer proved its power to elevate smaller international films to major heights, by taking what would otherwise be a little-known Italian thriller and making it a global hit. "Vanished into the Night" is a film about divorce and child kidnapping. Sounds delightful doesn't it? Well, this one from director Renato De Maria is a lot more action-packed than it sounds.

The official Netflix synopsis reads, "When the young children of an estranged couple go missing on the outskirts of Bari, Italy, their father connects with a criminal from his past on a dangerous mission to get his kids home safe." Riccardo Scamarcio plays the father in question, who appears to hold nothing back in the pursuit of his kids. If that sounds to you like a decent enough way to spend 92 minutes, you're not the only one.