A Polish Murder Mystery Is Quickly Making Its Way Up Netflix's Top Charts

It's been a while since we've seen a true prestige film hit the top of the Netflix charts. Or, at least, it seems that way. Last week we saw Jennifer Lopez sci-fi outing "Atlas" have a strong showing on Netflix, a development made all the more upsetting by the simultaneous success of Antonio Banderas' B-movie "Security," which similarly blew up on the streamer seven years after its initial release. Prior to that, everyone's favorite Ogre, "Shrek," dominated the Netflix charts, while Scott Adkins DTV actioner "One Shot" also managed to find its own success amid the Shrek-fever of May. All of this seemed a tad desultory and, dare I say, disheartening. Now, though, it may be Poland to the rescue, with murder mystery "Colors of Evil: Red" seeing global success on the service.

The crime thriller is adapted from Małgorzata Oliwia Sobczak's book "Czerwień" and directed by Adrian Panek. It follows prosecutor Leopold Bilski (Jakub Gierszał) as he tries to solve the case of a murdered girl, Monika Bogucka (Zofia Jastrzębska), whose body washes up on the beaches of Tricity. Bilski is convinced the murder is tied to a case from two decades prior, and sets out on a quest to connect the two murders. Unfortunately, he's hampered in his attempts to reopen the old case, and ultimately teams up with Monika's mother, Helena (Maja Ostaszewska), to get to the bottom of the grim murders.

Sounds alright, doesn't it? At least, it sounds a lot better than what Netflix has been serving up lately, and it seems Netflixers the world over feel similarly.