Godzilla Minus One Gets A Surprise Drop On Netflix And Digital

If you somehow tragically missed catching one of 2023's best films, the brilliant, moving, and Academy Award-winning "Godzilla Minus One" is FINALLY available outside of Japan. It was just two months ago that we were lamenting here at /Film about why we couldn't watch our favorite nuclear kaiju in his finest outing yet, but the wait is finally over. Those lil' rapscallions behind the Netflix account on X posted a little tease of Godzilla with "12am PT" as the caption, inspiring everyone still awake to rush to the internet looking for information and motivating yours truly to hop online way after closing time to figure out if Netflix was trolling or teasing us all with the best way possible to kick off the summer months.

Well, let me be the bearer of great news — the King of the Monsters is returning to America, as "Godzilla Minus One" will be available to stream on Netflix as of June 1, 2024. The film will be available in both subtitled and dubbed formats, but if you want my opinion, I believe everyone should heed the advice of Academy Award-winning South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho who rightly said, "Once you overcome the 1-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films." Subs all day, baby. To make the deal even sweeter, the official Godzilla website reports that the black and white version of the film, appropriately known as "Godzilla Minus Color," will also be available on Netflix at a later date, but the specific release schedule has yet to be announced.

And since I'm writing this news break in the middle of the night, I'm gonna treat it like an infomercial playing at 2 a.m. after you fell asleep rewatching "Family Guy" and say ... but wait, there's more!