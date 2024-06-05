Godzilla Minus One's English Dub Is The Worst Way To Watch A Great Movie

The "Godzilla Minus One" dub is by no means unwatchable, but its shortcomings feel especially glaring given that Netflix, in my experience, often auto-plays films and shows with the dubbed version rather than subtitles. Given that IndieWire is reporting that this movie just made history by simultaneously topping the Netflix and paid video on demand charts, that's a whole lot of eyes on the movie, and it seems likely that plenty of viewers simply won't take the time to switch from the dubbed version to the original Japanese. Frankly, the dub-first approach from Netflix feels like an insult to viewers' attention spans, an assumption that the average viewer watching an international film plans to scroll through their phone or otherwise half-engage while watching, thus requiring a dub instead of subtitles.

Fans of the film –- including actor and comedian Simon Pegg –- have already taken to social media to speak out about the "Godzilla Minus One" dub situation. Pegg reportedly shared a video to Instagram (it's now seemingly unavailable, but was also shared to Twitter X by @14_kaiju) noting that "If you are going to watch 'Godzilla Minus One,' by the way ... watch it in Japanese. Don't watch it auto-dubbed." The actor seems to be a subtitle purist, as he recommends never watching dubs and always choosing subtitles to better take in "the original performances and the original language."

On the other side of this argument are fans of the film arguing that dubs are necessary for accessibility, and that being dismissive of a dub is disrespectful to voice actors who worked hard on them. "I prefer subs, but I'm also very fond of many English dubbed performances in Miyazaki films," user @saepurple noted in a reply, commending the English-language voice casts of Studio Ghibli's "Howl's Moving Castle" and "The Boy and the Heron," which starred Christian Bale and Robert Pattinson, respectively. It's clear that the discourse surrounding dubbed films and subtitles will continue to rage on with strong –- and valid –- opinions on both sides. It's also clear that "Godzilla Minus One" deserves a dub that doesn't lessen its incredible impact.