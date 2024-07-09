The Trailer For The Darkest Movie Of The Year Only Teases Why You Have To See It

I can guarantee, you've never seen Naomie Harris and Natalie Dormer quite like this. Last month's Tribeca Film Festival here in New York gave attendees a unique opportunity to get in on the ground floor for a number of the best and most fascinating non-franchise movies of the year (we even rounded them up for you all in on place here because, as the /Film motto that I just made up goes, We Care™). Of all the standouts, however, "The Wasp" was one that managed to crawl under our skin and bury itself down deep as one heck of a dark, disturbing, and unforgettable experience. Playing out almost like a stage play — which was not a coincidence, given that it's adapting Morgan Lloyd Malcom's play of the same name — the plot follows estranged childhood friends Heather (Harris) and Carla (Dormer), who reconnect as adults under awfully inauspicious circumstances: a good ol' fashioned murder for hire.

This afternoon, Shout! Studios and XYZ Films released the first official trailer for "The Wasp" and, while marketing can sometimes be hit or miss for smaller movies like this, the frenetically-paced footage (and that constant buzzing in the background) accurately distills the tension and unsettling sense of atmosphere that director Guillem Morales brings to the film into one spoiler-free tease. For those of us who hate bees, wasps, spiders, and other stinging things with a passion, I'd recommend bracing yourself now. For those of us who tend to enjoy psychological thrillers that never flinch away from the inherent darkness within us all, well, go on and check the trailer out at the link above!