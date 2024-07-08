How To Watch The Bikeriders At Home
You know what's better than one bikerider? Multiple bikeriders. And what could possibly be better than multiple bikeriders? Well, how about a motley gang of motorcyclists that features Austin Butler in all his smoldering glory, Tom Hardy adding yet another impenetrable voice to his vast cinematic collection, and even Jodie Comer pulling off what is by all accounts an outrageously accurate Midwestern accent? If all of that sounds like a great time, then do I have the movie for you.
Writer/director Jeff Nichols' latest feature, "The Bikeriders," finally debuted earlier this summer to positive reviews (/Film's included, as written by Mike Shutt) after enduring a lengthy strike-related delay that pushed it back from its initial awards-friendly date of December 1, 2023. That probably turned out for the best, however, as an encouraging amount of moviegoers trying to beat the heat helped the film modestly outperform expectations, likely on the strength of Butler's star power, the allure of dusty bike enthusiasts, and, of course, the enduring appeal of Hardy acting like a little weirdo. Even with the film still playing in theaters, though, Focus Features and Universal Pictures have apparently decided that what the people really want is to be able to watch one of the year's best road-trip movies from the comfort of home ... and as someone who currently makes a living working from home, I suppose I'm in no position to argue with that logic.
But since I'm a little salty about studios preemptively cutting into a film's exclusive theatrical window, I'm going to make you all scroll down a bit further to find out exactly when you'll be able to watch "The Bikeriders" on digital. Yeah, I'm petty like that!
The Bikeriders comes to digital this week
This morning, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced that "The Bikeriders" will be made available on digital PVOD platforms tomorrow, July 9, 2024. For those doing the math from home, that comes barely three weeks after the movie first released in theaters as the studio is obviously eager to let the summer blockbusters rule the box office roost (shoutout to "Inside Out 2" and "A Quiet Place: Day One") rather than continue running this out as a bit of counterprogramming, like it would've in the Before Times preceding the pandemic. Hopefully, a whole new demographic of movie fans will now be set to discover the dusty, nostalgic joys of "The Bikeriders."
There's no word on any bonus features or other extras included in digital editions of the film, but fans will be able to rent or purchase digital copies of "The Bikeriders" from all the usual online platforms starting tomorrow. Though perhaps not Jeff Nichols' best effort of his career, that only speaks to the quality of his previous movies — you can't go wrong with "Take Shelter," "Mud," or "Midnight Special." In any case, "The Bikeriders" stars Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, and Mike Faist in a sweeping, throwback story to when motorcycle gangs roamed the American Midwest. You can check out the official synopsis below:
After a chance encounter at a local bar, strong-willed Kathy (Comer) is inextricably drawn to Benny (Butler), the newest member of Midwestern motorcycle club the Vandals, led by the enigmatic Johnny (Hardy). Much like the country around it, the club begins to evolve, transforming from a gathering place for local outsiders into a dangerous underworld of violence, forcing Benny to choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club.