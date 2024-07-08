How To Watch The Bikeriders At Home

You know what's better than one bikerider? Multiple bikeriders. And what could possibly be better than multiple bikeriders? Well, how about a motley gang of motorcyclists that features Austin Butler in all his smoldering glory, Tom Hardy adding yet another impenetrable voice to his vast cinematic collection, and even Jodie Comer pulling off what is by all accounts an outrageously accurate Midwestern accent? If all of that sounds like a great time, then do I have the movie for you.

Writer/director Jeff Nichols' latest feature, "The Bikeriders," finally debuted earlier this summer to positive reviews (/Film's included, as written by Mike Shutt) after enduring a lengthy strike-related delay that pushed it back from its initial awards-friendly date of December 1, 2023. That probably turned out for the best, however, as an encouraging amount of moviegoers trying to beat the heat helped the film modestly outperform expectations, likely on the strength of Butler's star power, the allure of dusty bike enthusiasts, and, of course, the enduring appeal of Hardy acting like a little weirdo. Even with the film still playing in theaters, though, Focus Features and Universal Pictures have apparently decided that what the people really want is to be able to watch one of the year's best road-trip movies from the comfort of home ... and as someone who currently makes a living working from home, I suppose I'm in no position to argue with that logic.

