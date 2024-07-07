The 10 Best Cowboy Bebop Fight Scenes Ranked

The very first "Cowboy Bebop" scene ever (opening "Asteroid Blues") is from Spike's past. After being stood up by Julia, he walked into an ambush led by Vicious and barely came out. The series suggests that Spike hasn't really been alive since that moment, but just an empty man drifting through life. So, his last act in "Real Folk Blues" (after losing Julia again and forever) returns to the way the audience first met him: he storms the Syndicate headquarters to confront Vicious.

Spike opens the battle with some grenades, creating an explosive start to the end. From there, the fight is basically an extended version of the "Ballad of Fallen Angels" climax — Spike dodging bullets and firing many in return. The score ("See you, Space Cowboy," an instrumental remix of the series' closing theme "The Real Folk Blues" but with new lyrics) plays as Spike climbs the tower floor by floor, bleeding all the way but making other men bleed even more.

Once he reaches Vicious, the music stops. Spike may be wielding a gun, but their last fight is basically a sword duel. When Vicious whips out his blade, Spike uses his gun to block it (while firing off a few rounds). In the last moment, they both drop their weapons, pause for a moment, then kill each other (but only Spike's shot to Vicious' heart is instantly lethal). It's an ending right out of the scene in many Westerns where two gunslingers stand mere paces away from each other, trying to guess whether they or their opponent can grab their gun and make a shot before they can. Spike took his last life just like a cowboy would.