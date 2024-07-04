MaXXXine Ending Explained: How To Get Ahead In Showbiz

This article contains massive spoilers for "MaXXXine."

If you want to know the real history of Hollywood in all of its dreamlike, terrible, grimy beauty, you would do well to study the horror film. It's the genre where many pillars of the film industry get their start and one that comments on the darkest aspects of human nature and filmmaking itself without fear of overstepping. Think of Wes Craven's "Scream" quartet: not only do all four films make blatant comments on the contemporary state of the industry, but "Scream 3" even features a character who, in hindsight, is a thinly-veiled version of serial assaulter Harvey Weinstein, an executive producer on the film. The calls were coming from inside the house.

Being a horror movie fan involves not just things like separations of art from the artist, but varying gradations of morality, with so many ethical questions constantly at the forefront of these films. Sure, you can simply be a fan of boobs, blood, and barbarism, but great horror films constantly have us wrestling with why that is. Writer/director Ti West's "X," from 2022, explored those themes and more, attempting to reconcile such industry-specific topics like the equation of pornography with horror as well as larger social issues like ageism, the coveting of youth and fame, and more. "Pearl," the prequel to "X," delved into how Hollywood's dream factory can skew one's worldview so horribly that a dream deferred can be deadly.

Now, West and his muse, Mia Goth, have returned with the trilogy's final chapter, "MaXXXine," which sees Goth's titular adult performer aspiring to Hollywood stardom. Through the film, Maxine and "MaXXXine" demonstrate how success in such a business requires literally surviving (if not eradicating) one's past, something that may only be possible for a Final Girl who's in touch with her own strength and darkness.