A Quiet Place: Day One Pulls Off One Thing Marvel Has Always Tried To Do

Keep it down, please! This article contains mild spoilers for "A Quiet Place: Day One."

When we first found out that "A Quiet Place: Day One" would be the next film in this franchise, reactions were split. On one hand, nobody ever asked for a prequel film detailing how the series' alien invasion first went down; it couldn't help but feel like the very definition of an unnecessary origin story, which the two John Krasinski-directed movies before it had already covered through flashbacks. On the other, the subsequent news that Jeff Nichols (whose latest critically-acclaimed film, "The Bikeriders," is currently playing in theaters) would be directing helped make it feel like somewhat less of a blatant cash grab and more like an opportunity for an interesting talent to take a big swing on a blockbuster budget. Once he parted ways with the production, however, it was easy to dismiss the entire enterprise and expect the worst ... even after "Pig" director Michael Sarnoski came on board to write and direct this third installment.

But reviews (including our very own by /Film's Chris Evangelista) have been exceptionally strong, box-office tracking seems poised to outpace expectations, and it's all resulted in a sterling example of franchise filmmaking done right. Now, most well-adjusted moviegoers won't end up comparing this self-contained horror experiment to the very different Marvel Cinematic Universe but, for better or worse, I'm not well-adjusted in the least. After seeing how Sarnoski imbued this IP expansion with genuine heart while putting his own recognizable stamp on the series, it dawned on me that "Day One" may have accomplished what the Marvel juggernaut never quite managed to pull off. In effect, "A Quiet Place" might've just proven itself as the director-friendly safe haven we all expected the MCU to be.