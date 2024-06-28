A Quiet Place: Day One Ending Explained: I'll Have One Pizza Slice To Go, Please

Shhhhh, keep that trap shut! This article contains major spoilers for "A Quiet Place: Day One."

What do you do at the end of the world? For most people, like John Krasinski's Lee Abbott and his small family of survivors in the first "A Quiet Place," you simply internalize your grief and keep going as best you can. In its 2021 sequel, the promise of a miraculous safe haven on an island at least provides Emily Blunt's widowed Evelyn Abbott a semblance of hope for a fresh start in this strange and silent new status quo. For Lupita Nyong'o's terminally ill Samira in "A Quiet Place: Day One," thoughts of escape and survival simply don't mean as much to her. For her, grabbing one last slice of authentic New York pizza at a location full of happy childhood memories is the best outcome she could possibly find.

"A Quiet Place: Day One" stands apart from the prior two films in this horror franchise (perhaps even surpassing them, according to Chris Evangelista's review for /Film), on the strength of writer/director Michael Sarnoski's laser-guided focus on character above all else. The monsters are still a scary, though secondary concern this time around, meaning the film goes entire stretches of time without sight or sound of the alien invaders that have forever silenced the planet. While the mere threat of their presence casts all sorts of tension over the proceedings at any given moment, this allows for far more emotional and — fittingly enough — quiet moments between Samira and her clingy new friend Eric (Joseph Quinn).

So what do we do when everything's gone to hell? Sarnoski's answer is that we might as well go out with a Nina Simone song in our hearts and a New York slice in our hand.