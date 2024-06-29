New Deadpool & Wolverine Funko POPs Include Some Spoilery Multiverse Characters

We're less than a month away from the release of "Deadpool & Wolverine," the only theatrical release from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we're getting this year. That means some of the movie's secrets and surprises will start becoming part of the official marketing campaign, like the original Sabretooth from "X-Men" making an appearance in a TV spot. Of course, the merchandising often ends up providing some reveals, and a new wave of Funko POP's for the third "Deadpool" movie has done just that.

Funko has revealed a pair of new vinyl figures for both of the titular characters forced to team up in Marvel's first R-rated theatrical adventure, but both of these Funko POPs come with smaller figures that reveal some of the weirder side of the Merc with a Mouth's multiverse that we'll get to see. Characters like Headpool, Kidpool, and Babypool are included, as well as a figure for the adorably ugly Dogpool, glimpsed in the most recent trailer for the movie. But that's not all. Fans will also soon be able to get their hands on some "Deadpool & Wolverine" accessories that can be used with one of the custom Funko POP Yourself figures.

Let's take a look at the new "Deadpool & Wolverine" Funko POP offerings below.