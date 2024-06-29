New Deadpool & Wolverine Funko POPs Include Some Spoilery Multiverse Characters
We're less than a month away from the release of "Deadpool & Wolverine," the only theatrical release from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we're getting this year. That means some of the movie's secrets and surprises will start becoming part of the official marketing campaign, like the original Sabretooth from "X-Men" making an appearance in a TV spot. Of course, the merchandising often ends up providing some reveals, and a new wave of Funko POP's for the third "Deadpool" movie has done just that.
Funko has revealed a pair of new vinyl figures for both of the titular characters forced to team up in Marvel's first R-rated theatrical adventure, but both of these Funko POPs come with smaller figures that reveal some of the weirder side of the Merc with a Mouth's multiverse that we'll get to see. Characters like Headpool, Kidpool, and Babypool are included, as well as a figure for the adorably ugly Dogpool, glimpsed in the most recent trailer for the movie. But that's not all. Fans will also soon be able to get their hands on some "Deadpool & Wolverine" accessories that can be used with one of the custom Funko POP Yourself figures.
Let's take a look at the new "Deadpool & Wolverine" Funko POP offerings below.
Deadpool and friends are coming to Funko
First, let's talk about the tiny little characters included with new Funko POPs for Deadpool and Wolverine. Joining a naughty-looking Deadpool, we've got a deteriorating Deadpool head known as Headpool. Coming from the stranger side Deadpool's ever-peculiar run of Marvel Comics, this is what remains of a zombie version of Deadpool, after losing the rest of his body. As you can see, his mask is tattered and skull exposed, and he's wearing one of those old school helicopter hats. It's quite an oddball inclusion from the comics, but the real fun will be hearing who may be voicing Headpool (unless it's just Ryan Reynolds). In a similarly weird fashion, Wolverine comes with Babypool, which is exactly what it sounds like: a baby version of Deadpool with a cute little pacifier.
Moving up to slightly bigger characters, we've got Dogpool, who can be seen in the trailer slurping on Deadpool's mask in slow motion. But more interesting is Kidpool, who is an alternate version of Wade Wilson, where he was a troubled boy at Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters. Marvel says, "Wilson appeared to suffer from 'conduct disorder,' evidenced by his great difficulty in following rules and behaving in a socially acceptable way," and while waiting for punishment after inciting a riot at the spring dance, Deadpool appeared and told Kidpool that he was needed to help save the multiverse. Perhaps that's exactly what will happen in "Deadpool & Wolverine."
What are the odds Kidpool is played by Walker Scobell, the kid actor who played a young version of Ryan Reynolds in "The Adam Project," which was also directed by Shawn Levy? For now, we know that Kidpool has a homemade suit, as evidenced by the stitch down the middle of the head and sneakers. And of course, he's only wielding squirt guns.
Funko POP Yourself into Deadpool or Wolverine
But that's not all the Funko POP fun coming from "Deadpool & Wolverine." You might remember that Funko launched their POP Yourself program online not too long ago. Previously only available in their signature stores, fans are able to create their own custom Funko POP of themselves or gift one to family and friends. There are all sorts of cool accessories you can equip with your figure, included limited edition items that are only available around certain holidays. Now those accessories will also include "Deadpool & Wolverine" items.
At San Diego Comic-Con and on Funko's website, fans will be able to purchase an "Attach Pack" that allows them to cosplay their Funko Pop! as either Deadpool or Wolverine. Deadpool comes with the Merc with a Mouth's red-suited body, as well as a little mask to hold in your hands, as well a VIP Deadpool badge. Meanwhile, Wolverine comes with a yellow-suited body, his own helmet, and what appears to be a computer or tablet of some kind. Plus, you can also get yourself a little Funko POP Buddy of Dogpool.
The "Deadpool & Wolverine" accessory pack for Funko POPs will be available starting on July 24, so stay tuned to Funko's website if you want to snag one.