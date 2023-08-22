Turn Yourself Into A Funko POP: Custom Figures Now Available To Order Online
Over the years, there have been endless amounts of Funko POPs released to the masses, inspired by movies, TV shows, and pretty much every facet of pop culture. Some of them are extremely valuable on the secondary market, while others ended up in a landfill in quite a depressing fashion. However, there's one Funko POP that might be cooler than any other collectible vinyl figures you have, and that's a Funko POP of yourself.
Back in 2021, Funko made it possible for collectors to create custom Funko POPs of themselves. However, the only way to get one of these little dudes was to show up in-person at either Funko's headquarters in Everett, Washington or the Funko Hollywood shop. Thankfully, that has changed today with the launch of the POP! Yourself website which allows you to create and order a custom Funko POP of yourself and have it shipped straight to your home. As Funko said in their launch of the POP! Yourself program:
"Pop! Yourself is an in-person and online experience that allows fans to create Pop! replicas of themselves, friends and loved ones! This launch takes Funko to the next level, while making collecting more personal and fun. Not only can fans finally become a Pop! figure themselves, but the line's offering of interchangeable accessories allows each Pop! to reflect who fans are, even as their interests evolve. This iteration of the Pop! Yourself line offers more customization than ever before, allowing fans to celebrate all of life's moments, including birthdays, engagements, graduations, weddings, etc."
Pop pop!
The official Funko POP! Yourself website takes you through the process of creating your own custom figure. The body types leave something to be desired, with only a smaller frame intended to be female and a bulkier frame for a typical male, and the skin tones only offer four options. It's not the best way to start, but the customization throughout the rest of the process offers a lot more options.
There are roughly 30 different hairstyles, including a few with hats, each with a variety of hair colors. The facial hair options aren't quite as plentiful, but there are a few different beard combinations. And you do have the ability to give yourself glasses or sunglasses.
But the most variety comes from the different clothing options available. There's formal wear, like tuxedoes and suits that would make for good wedding attire, and there's even one in a graduation robe for the graduate in your life. There's casual wear like hoodies, T-shirts and tank tops, as well as generic sports jerseys, though it would be nice for them to get some official licensing from professional sports sometime in the future. For the more fantastical fan, there's also a generic superhero, but that's about as unique as these custom Funko POPs get when it comes to dressing them up.
Hopefully there will be more
Honestly, as cool as it is to make a Funko POP of yourself, I can't help but feel like there's a missed licensing opportunity here for fans to turn themselves into a Jedi, a member of Starfleet, Captain America, one of the Ghostbusters, or any number of pop culture characters. Granted, there are a few fun items in the accessory department, such as a lightsaber and a magic wand, but most of them are hobby items like drumsticks, a camera, playing cards, sports gear, and various accessories like backpacks and purses. Being able to utilize a bunch of props and items from officially licensed Funko POPs would be a lot more fun. Perhaps that's in the works as the program evolves.
Maybe if the turnout for the online version of this initiative is successful, Funko will strike licensing deals to allow fans to customize their Funko POPs in a cool way. After all, if Hasbro can give fans the ability to turn themselves into action figures from officially licensed franchises, then surely Funko should be able to do the same, right?
For now, if you want to get your own custom Funko POP!, it'll cost you $30. Plus, as a bonus, you can add a little pet buddy, such as a cat or dog, for an addition $4. But even if you don't end up buying your custom Funko POP, you can still use their creation tools to design and download a digital version of the Funko POP figure. So head over to the Funko POP! Yourself website and give it a try!