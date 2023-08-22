Turn Yourself Into A Funko POP: Custom Figures Now Available To Order Online

Over the years, there have been endless amounts of Funko POPs released to the masses, inspired by movies, TV shows, and pretty much every facet of pop culture. Some of them are extremely valuable on the secondary market, while others ended up in a landfill in quite a depressing fashion. However, there's one Funko POP that might be cooler than any other collectible vinyl figures you have, and that's a Funko POP of yourself.

Back in 2021, Funko made it possible for collectors to create custom Funko POPs of themselves. However, the only way to get one of these little dudes was to show up in-person at either Funko's headquarters in Everett, Washington or the Funko Hollywood shop. Thankfully, that has changed today with the launch of the POP! Yourself website which allows you to create and order a custom Funko POP of yourself and have it shipped straight to your home. As Funko said in their launch of the POP! Yourself program: