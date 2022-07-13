Hasbro Will Soon Let You Become An Action Figure From Star Wars, Marvel, Ghostbusters & More

If you're heading to San Diego Comic-Con next week, you might have a chance at being among the first to order your own Hasbro Selfie Series figure. A select number of fans will be able to start the process. Attendees can visit the Hasbro Pulse Info Desk in booth #3213 to obtain a ticket for an assigned time slot. But the figures won't be shipping until this fall, which is also when this program will launch for the general public.

We don't know the full details of how this will work yet, but they'll cost $60 each. Considering an action figure from these toy lines without your face on it can cost between $20 and $30, that's not a bad deal, especially when the roster of potential action figure bodies is pretty great. But personally, I'm hoping that we'll see some kind of Jedi figure in the "Star Wars" line, as well as a Green Ranger from the "Power Rangers" brand. Then again, as soon as you get your own sculpted head, you should hopefully be able to pop it on any Hasbro action figure from recent years.

"We are super excited to dive into the world of personalization and customization with Hasbro Selfie Series. We have done extensive research to truly understand the fan's ask for a personalized product, and the team has done a fantastic job at making that dream a reality," says Brian Chapman, Hasbro President of Design, Development and Innovation. "The innovation on this proprietary technology is truly remarkable, and we cannot wait to give fans the opportunity to add themselves to their collections."

For the latest updates on the Hasbro Selfie Series, you can sign up to receive more info over at Hasbro's launchpad for the new initiative.