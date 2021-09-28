Thank The Maker! George Lucas Is Getting A New Star Wars Action Figure, But He's Not Wearing Plaid

StarWars.com unveiled the new George Lucas action figure that will be part of Hasbro's detailed Black Series line of detiled 6-inch action figures. Complete with a sculpted head of George Lucas (albeit without his trademark spectacles), the figure comes equipped with a removable Stormtrooper helmet and standard issue blaster.

In a press release, Vickie Stratford, senior director of product design at Hasbro, said:

"As a lifelong Star Wars fan, I have both the honor and privilege to bring characters from the franchise to life in product form every single day. When the opportunity came to design the George Lucas figure, we were especially excited for this project. This figure is just one of the many ways we can honor his legacy for years to come and we hope fans cherish it as much as we did!"

Hasbro

Personally, I'm a little disappointed that this figure doesn't have George Lucas looking more like himself on the set of one of the "Star Wars" movies. It would have been nice to have Lucas in his usual casual jeans and plaid shirt, perhaps accompanied by a clapboard and director's chair. Otherwise, it looks like Hasbro just created a 3D printed sculpt of George Lucas' head and applied it to a body they already had molded.

This isn't the first time Lucas has been turned into a "Star Wars" action figure either. The filmmaker was given a similar treatment by being turned into a Rebel pilot named Jorg Sacul (the last name being "Lucas" spelled backwards), which took a 3.75-inch sculpted head and put it on an existing pilot body. Then he was given an action figure modeled after his blue-faced appearance as Baron Papanoida in "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith." He's even been turned into a Stormtrooper before for The Saga Collection in 2006. You can see them all right here.

The bright side is that this is the most detailed sculpt of George Lucas we've ever gotten as a toy. At the very least, you'll be able to take Lucas' head and put it on any number of "Star Wars" action figures available, which could be a lot of fun. Surely a custom action figure creator out there will create a proper George Lucas toy.

In the meantime, the George Lucas action figure goes up for pre-order on September 29 at 1:00 P.M. ET on Amazon, and it will be available at other online retailers if you're unable to secure an order over there. Unfortunately, it won't ship until 2022.