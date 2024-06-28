How To Watch In A Violent Nature At Home
One of the best and most original horror films — not just of this year, but perhaps of the last few as well — is finally available to watch at home. "In a Violent Nature" rode a tidal wave of critical hype, including /Film's review by BJ Colangelo, and positive word of mouth on its way to becoming a modest indie box-office hit earlier this year. For those lucky enough to catch this slasher in theaters (yours truly managed to find an outdoor screening on a rainy, miserable evening that only enhanced the atmosphere and mood of the film), they know that writer/director Chris Nash's innovative twist on horror formula was well worth making the effort to see. For those who haven't yet been able to enjoy the gory, deliberately-paced charms of this supernatural slasher that mainly follows the perspective of its hulking and eerily silent killer, well, now's your chance.
After enjoying a prolonged film festival run and a limited release in theaters, "In a Violent Nature" has now been made available to watch from home. As of 12am ET/9pm PT last night, the film that reportedly made audience members feel genuinely sick has officially become available on digital. Fans can get a taste of those thrills themselves when they purchase or rent the film through the usual online PVOD platforms such as Apple, Amazon, Google, Fandango, and more. The going rate at this current moment in time is $6.99 to rent and $14.99 to buy. There's no word on any special features available with the purchase, nor on when fans might be able to expect a release on physical media. That said, there will soon be another option to view "In a Violent Nature."
In a Violent Nature will hit Shudder later this year
We've all watched countless movies where reckless teens and young adults go out to the woods for a weekend of drinking, sex, and exchanging ghost stories by the fire ... and inadvertently wake up some deep-rooted evil that attempts to pick them off, one by one. What Chris Nash and the creative team behind "In a Violent Nature" proposed was this: What if we spent the vast majority of our time literally hanging over the shoulder of the demonic killer who haunts their ever step? For those who ever wondered where the heck Jason Voorhees goes in between his grisly murders, well, this is the gore-fest you've been waiting for.
As an IFC Films release, fans can expect "In a Violent Nature" to take a cue from fellow horror flick "Late Night With the Devil," which debuted on the horror-friendly streaming service Shudder a little over a month after its theatrical release. If "In a Violent Nature" follows a similar pattern, those subscribed to the underrated platform can likely anticipate its Shudder debut in a matter of weeks. Until then, you'll definitely want to check it out on digital before others end up spoiling all the nastiest kills for you on social media. Check out the official synopsis below:
When a locket is removed from a collapsed fire tower in the woods that entombs the rotting corpse of Johnny, a vengeful spirit spurred on by a horrific 60-year old crime, his body is resurrected and becomes hellbent on retrieving it. The undead golem hones in on the group of vacationing teens responsible for the theft and proceeds to methodically slaughter them one by one in his mission to get it back — along with anyone in his way.