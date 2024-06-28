How To Watch In A Violent Nature At Home

One of the best and most original horror films — not just of this year, but perhaps of the last few as well — is finally available to watch at home. "In a Violent Nature" rode a tidal wave of critical hype, including /Film's review by BJ Colangelo, and positive word of mouth on its way to becoming a modest indie box-office hit earlier this year. For those lucky enough to catch this slasher in theaters (yours truly managed to find an outdoor screening on a rainy, miserable evening that only enhanced the atmosphere and mood of the film), they know that writer/director Chris Nash's innovative twist on horror formula was well worth making the effort to see. For those who haven't yet been able to enjoy the gory, deliberately-paced charms of this supernatural slasher that mainly follows the perspective of its hulking and eerily silent killer, well, now's your chance.

After enjoying a prolonged film festival run and a limited release in theaters, "In a Violent Nature" has now been made available to watch from home. As of 12am ET/9pm PT last night, the film that reportedly made audience members feel genuinely sick has officially become available on digital. Fans can get a taste of those thrills themselves when they purchase or rent the film through the usual online PVOD platforms such as Apple, Amazon, Google, Fandango, and more. The going rate at this current moment in time is $6.99 to rent and $14.99 to buy. There's no word on any special features available with the purchase, nor on when fans might be able to expect a release on physical media. That said, there will soon be another option to view "In a Violent Nature."