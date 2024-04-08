The Best Horror Movies Streaming This Month Are All About Demonic Possession (April 2024)

Streaming on Shudder April 19.

A horror mockumentary that plays its cards just right, "Late Night With the Devil" is one of the most talked-about horror movies of the year. Scary and effective, the film takes the form of a '70s late-night talk show in which a host (the great David Dastmalchian) decides to stage a bit of demonic possession live, on air, during a Halloween broadcast. Things don't go according to plan, and unspeakable bits of horror are unleashed upon the audience. Full of inventive slices of nightmare fuel (including a sequence involving worms that genuinely had me shook), "Late Night With the Devil" is garnering buzz for a reason — it lives up to the hype, and then some. "Late Night With the Devil" nails down its talk show aesthetic, and Dastmalchian, a dependable supporting actor for all these years, gets to shine in a lead role. This is a bit of a slow burn, horror-wise, but the film's grand finale is genuinely unnerving and, yep, scary. Don't miss this one.



Stream this if you like "Ghostwatch" and "WNUF Halloween Special."