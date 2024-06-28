LEGO's Lord Of The Rings Barad-Dûr Set Is A Magnificent, Dark, Towering Beacon Of Evil

To begin with, LEGO lets you build a tiny diorama that actually isn't part of Barad-Dûr, but it's a scene from the end of the trilogy that's all too important to what happens at Sauron's stronghold in Mordor.

Featuring minifigures of Frodo Baggins, Samwise Gamgee, and an all-new minifigure of Gollum (formerly Smeagol), you get to build the cliffside that overlooks a river of lava, where Frodo is faced with whether or not he will destroy the One Ring and save Middle-earth from the return of Sauron. Sadly, Frodo isn't strong enough to resist the will of the ring, and we can't blame him. But Gollum's covetous obsession with getting his Precious back ultimately saves the day as he bites off Frodo's finger and grabs the ring, only to plummet into the river of lava, destroying himself and the One Ring in the process.

Ethan Anderton

Frodo comes with the tiny, shiny golden ring to hold on his minifigure hand, while Sam wields both Frodo's sword Sting and the Phial of Galadriel, which contains the light of Eärendil's star. Gollum doesn't have any accessories, but he's a cool little minifigure that has him crouching like the sneaky creature that he is, though his legs aren't articulated at al. Frodo and Sam are somewhat limited in their posing too; their short Hobbit stature means their minifigure legs don't have any joints like the regular minifigures. The good new is, as you can see above, two of the orc helmets included with the set are the exact same ones that Frodo and Sam wear as they sneak through Mordor in disguise.

Ethan Anderton

If there's one shortcoming with this bonus part of the LEGO build, it's that I wish it fit somewhere in the foundation rather than being a separate diorama standing on its own. Sure, this moment doesn't really happen anywhere near the fortress, but it would have made for a cool design feature. At the very least, it's nice to have our heroes and their unsavory companion along with them.

Ethan Anderton

Speaking of minifigures, here are all the others that are included in the set. First, we have Sauron and the Mouth of Sauron, who is only ever seen in the extended edition of "Return of the King." The helmet of Sauron is an entirely new element for LEGO, and the minifigure is exclusive to this set. Sauron also comes with his signature staff while the Mouth of Sauron wields a sword.

Ethan Anderton

Then we have Gothmog, the Lieutenant of Morgul, as well as four orcs with various accessories, including helmets, swords, shields, and even a hot dog on a stick for roasting.