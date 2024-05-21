LEGO's Avengers Tower Is A Massive, Dynamic Display Piece With Endless Possibilities

While the inside has plenty of display options for various scenes from "Avengers" movies, the outside is even more dynamic. Around the exterior of the building there are plenty of exposed studs and cross-holes that allow you to attach transparent LEGO arms (both curved and straight) to attach minifigures to the outside of the building to create action sequences. One of my trickier stagings was balancing Loki aboard one of the Chitauri flying crafts, to make it appear as if he's zooming around the tower. Sadly, it's seemingly impossible to easily do that with the Leviathan. I tried a few different variations with some of the clear arms, but it was very difficult to secure it. It might be possible with some more time, but it'll require some patience.

You can also recreate the sequence where Tony Stark jumps out of Stark Tower and summons his flying armor, which is included as a little buildable accessory. Or you can just have various superheroes floating around outside the building in any possible team combination you can dream up, even if some of these characters never appeared in the Battle of New York that raged outside of Stark Tower.

Speaking of which, there are some surprising inclusions, considering the fact that most of the scenes that you can recreate come from "The Avengers," "Avengers: Age of Ultron," and "Avengers: Endgame." For example, both Wong and Wasp are included, with the former even coming with a buildable portal. Obviously, Wong has key moments in both "Avengers: Endgame" and "Avengers: Infinity War," but neither of them happen in or around Stark Tower. As for Wasp, she's not part of the other "Avengers movies, gets dusted after Thanos snaps his fingers, and doesn't return until the end of "Endgame." I suppose it's nice to include her for the sake of having a larger roster of minifigures, though.

One of the more unique touches is a small area of the exterior where there are a couple broken windows busted out, complete with a place for Hulk to hang on to as he grabs one of the Chitauri warriors in his massive hands. Meanwhile, up top, there's a tiny space featuring the device that Dr. Erik Selvig built to open the portal into space that allowed the Chitauri to attack New York. It's a very small space, and situating both Dr. Selvig and Black Widow minifigures up there is a somewhat tight squeeze, but as you can see, it can certainly be done.

Finally, the base of LEGO Avengers Tower has some fun Easter eggs. Out front, it's like any other skyscraper with doors to enter the building and some nice benches for people to sit. It's the perfect place for Kevin Feige to hang out with his little baseball cap (though it would be nice to have a LEGO version of his "She-Hulk" form, too). You'll also notice there's a little plaque on the far right side that acts as a memorial to the Battle of New York, and it names the six original Avengers who assembled to stop the invasion.

Meanwhile, in the back, you can recreate a scene that didn't take place at Avengers Tower. Nick Fury is included in the LEGO set, as well as a small rectangular piece representing the special pager that Captain Marvel (not included) gave him in case he ever needed her help. So you can throw that pager on the floor and act like Nick Fury just got dusted by Thanos. There's also a dumpster and a cardboard box near the backdoor, since this is meant to be an alley behind Stark Tower.