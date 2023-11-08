Cool Stuff: LEGO's Avengers Tower Playset Is Massive, Includes A Kevin Feige Minifigure
If you've been holding off on buying any LEGO Marvel playsets for fear of starting an addiction that you just can't maintain, we have good news and bad news. The good news is that LEGO is releasing what could very well be the mother of all LEGO Marvel playsets, featuring a massive modular building in the form of Avengers Tower, complete with one of the biggest lines of minifigures I've ever seen in a LEGO set. So in theory, you could buy this LEGO set and basically have everything you need as an Avengers fan. The bad news? The new LEGO Avengers Tower set is going to set you back a few hundred dollars.
Clocking in at 5,201 pieces and standing nearly three feet tall, the LEGO Avengers Tower playset works as a display for scenes from both the first assembly of Earth's Mightiest Heroes for the Battle of New York in "The Avengers" from 2012, as well as scenes from "Avengers: Endgame," when the superheroes travel back in time to the same event and offer a little remix on Marvel Cinematic Universe history. There's also a little bit of "Avengers: Age of Ultron" in there too.
Within the building are several different rooms that feature scenes from the "Avengers" movies, such as Hulk's famous confrontation with the puny god Loki, Captain America fighting himself, Tony Stark trying to get the Tesseract back from SHIELD director Alexander Pierce, and all of the Avengers enjoying a little shawarma after saving the world.
As for the minifigures, you'll have to take a look below to see everyone that's included in this set.
Avengers, assemble! Literally!
All right, buckle up, here's the roster of LEGO minifigures included in the Avengers Tower playset: Captain America (two of them for their "Avengers: Endgame" battle), Iron Man (in MK7 and MK6 armor), Thor, Hulk, Black WIdow, Hawkeye, Loki, Wanda Maximoff, Vision, Falcon, War Machine, The Wasp, Ant-Man (as a microfigure), Wong, Nick Fury, Tony Stark, and Pepper Potts
Then, we also have some minifigures from outside of the Avengers roster, such as SHIELD director Alexander Pierce, Erik Selvig and Dr. Cho, as well as Tony's robot assistant Dum-E. Plus, there's a rundown Ultron bot, two SHIELD agents, and four Chitauri alien warriors. But perhaps the best minifigure included in the line-up is none other than the Marvel Cinematic Universe architect himself, Kevin Feige, and of course he comes with a little LEGO baseball cap on his head.
Whew! That's all the Marvel minifigures you could ever need to recreate scenes from Avengers Tower. We're not quite sure why Wong is included. Maybe because he's only ever been available in two LEGO sets before? Plus, you'll also get to assemble a small Quinjet, as well as one of the armored Leviathan alien worms.
All right, so how much is this Avengers Tower LEGO set going to cost you? The set will be available to order at The LEGO Shop online and in stores starting on Black Friday, November 24 for $499.99.
That's a lot of money for a pile of plastic, but this looks like it will make for a brilliant centerpiece to a LEGO display for any Marvel fans out there.