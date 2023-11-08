Cool Stuff: LEGO's Avengers Tower Playset Is Massive, Includes A Kevin Feige Minifigure

If you've been holding off on buying any LEGO Marvel playsets for fear of starting an addiction that you just can't maintain, we have good news and bad news. The good news is that LEGO is releasing what could very well be the mother of all LEGO Marvel playsets, featuring a massive modular building in the form of Avengers Tower, complete with one of the biggest lines of minifigures I've ever seen in a LEGO set. So in theory, you could buy this LEGO set and basically have everything you need as an Avengers fan. The bad news? The new LEGO Avengers Tower set is going to set you back a few hundred dollars.

LEGO

Clocking in at 5,201 pieces and standing nearly three feet tall, the LEGO Avengers Tower playset works as a display for scenes from both the first assembly of Earth's Mightiest Heroes for the Battle of New York in "The Avengers" from 2012, as well as scenes from "Avengers: Endgame," when the superheroes travel back in time to the same event and offer a little remix on Marvel Cinematic Universe history. There's also a little bit of "Avengers: Age of Ultron" in there too.

LEGO

Within the building are several different rooms that feature scenes from the "Avengers" movies, such as Hulk's famous confrontation with the puny god Loki, Captain America fighting himself, Tony Stark trying to get the Tesseract back from SHIELD director Alexander Pierce, and all of the Avengers enjoying a little shawarma after saving the world.

As for the minifigures, you'll have to take a look below to see everyone that's included in this set.