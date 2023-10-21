How The 'Stupidest' Idea From Marvel's Writers Ended Up In Avengers: Endgame

Anthony and Joe Russo's "Avengers: Endgame" now feels like it happened so very, very long ago. Released in April of 2019, "Endgame" was the conclusion to 21 films' worth of superhero shenanigans that had been building since the release of Jon Favreau's action flick "Iron Man" back in 2008. Now, in 2023, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has effectively petered out, attracting far less attention than it once did, largely due to audience fatigue, oversaturation (so many TV shows!), and a variety of other factors that dictate the fall of once-popular things.

But, golly, in 2019 "Endgame" was a big deal. Audiences frothed in unchecked excitement over the three-hour superhero epic that involved magic stones, time travel, mass extinction, mass resurrection, an exhausting 30-minute long death-laden battle sequence, and a cameo from Howard the Duck. At the end of the movie, Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.) finally died, having sacrificed himself to commit mass murder, and Captain America (Chris Evans), after fighting a time-travel duplicate, eventually turned into Joe Biden. Thanos (Josh Brolin) was murdered twice and Rene Russo was there.

The plot of "Endgame" followed several superhero characters into the past, via Ant-Man technology, to retrieve the above-mentioned magic stones to resurrect the people Thanos had killed in "Avengers: Infinity War" (2018). Time travel was a big part of "Endgame," and a large portion of the movie was devoted to present-day characters visiting the events of previous movies in the series.

It seems that the film's credited screenwriters, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, felt that a time travel plot was perhaps the dumbest idea possible for a follow-up to "Infinity War." They admitted as much on the commentary track for "Endgame," available on the film's home video releases, including on Disney+.