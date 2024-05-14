Cool Stuff: Amazing Lord Of The Rings LEGO Set Builds Sauron's Dark Tower And Fiery Eye

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is returning later this year with even bigger battles in season 2, but before the new season of the Prime Video series takes us back to Middle-earth, you can head back to the fantasy world yourself, courtesy of LEGO.

It's hard to believe that it's been over 20 years since Peter Jackson's unbelievable adaptation of "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy hit theaters (which you can celebrate with the extended editions of "Lord of the Rings" returning to theaters in 4K this summer), but here we are, and the fantasy film series is still one of the greatest trilogies of all time. To celebrate, LEGO is releasing a massive LEGO set that will let fans build the imposing dark tower of Sauron, also known as Barad-Dûr.

LEGO

Clocking in at a whopping 5,471 pieces, the LEGO Icons Lord of the Rings: Barad-Dûr playset is the first time that the signature movie location has been brought to life in building brick form. Previous "Lord of the Rings" LEGO sets focused more on character moments and action scenes like the Battle at Helm's Deep or the Mines of Moria, though just over 10 years ago, the Tower of Orthanc from "The Two Towers" did get quite a big LEGO set. But the LEGO Barad-Dûr set is a proper modular building of the literally towering locale, and it's apparently packed with hidden "treasures" that fans will love to spot within. Take a closer look below!