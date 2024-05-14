Cool Stuff: Amazing Lord Of The Rings LEGO Set Builds Sauron's Dark Tower And Fiery Eye
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is returning later this year with even bigger battles in season 2, but before the new season of the Prime Video series takes us back to Middle-earth, you can head back to the fantasy world yourself, courtesy of LEGO.
It's hard to believe that it's been over 20 years since Peter Jackson's unbelievable adaptation of "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy hit theaters (which you can celebrate with the extended editions of "Lord of the Rings" returning to theaters in 4K this summer), but here we are, and the fantasy film series is still one of the greatest trilogies of all time. To celebrate, LEGO is releasing a massive LEGO set that will let fans build the imposing dark tower of Sauron, also known as Barad-Dûr.
Clocking in at a whopping 5,471 pieces, the LEGO Icons Lord of the Rings: Barad-Dûr playset is the first time that the signature movie location has been brought to life in building brick form. Previous "Lord of the Rings" LEGO sets focused more on character moments and action scenes like the Battle at Helm's Deep or the Mines of Moria, though just over 10 years ago, the Tower of Orthanc from "The Two Towers" did get quite a big LEGO set. But the LEGO Barad-Dûr set is a proper modular building of the literally towering locale, and it's apparently packed with hidden "treasures" that fans will love to spot within. Take a closer look below!
The Eye of Sauron looks upon the LEGO landscape
Within the tower, we've got a full modular build which includes a bunch of details inside, including the throne room, which has "a compartment that opens to reveal a map, and a ladder on the top floor of the tower that can be moved left and right." That's just some of the little treasures teased above that will be hidden throughout the set. For example, you'll also see a tiny hidden spider representing Shelob. On top of that, the Eye of Sauron at the top rotates in various directions and features a light brick that will make the eye glow.
Along with the building itself, the LEGO Barad-Dûr also includes minifigures of Sam, Frodo, and Gollum (who is now getting his own movie directed by and starring Andy Serkis) as they make their way to destroy the One Ring. Also included is a minifigure of Sauron, the twisted Mouth of Sauron, various orc, and Gothmog, the deformed Lieutenant of Morgul. Plus, fans who are quick to order will get a bonus addition to this set.
If you order the LEGO Icons Lord of the Rings: Barad-Dûr set between June 1 and June 7, you'll also get a little Fell Beast set to go along with it (pictured above), which has posable wings and a Nazgul minifigure to perch on top of it. For those who are really ambitious, if you buy multiple sets of the Barad-Dûr, you can stack the middle tower sections to make Barad-Dûr even more towering.
The LEGO Icons Lord of the Rings: Barad-Dûr playset will be available for LEGO Insiders starting on June 1, 2024, but everyone else can order it starting on June 4 for $459.99, both at The LEGO Shop online and in LEGO stores. And don't forget, there's also a huge LEGO Lord of the Rings set of Rivendell available, too.