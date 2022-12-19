Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2 Will Feature Bigger Battles And Big Moments From The Appendices

The following post contains spoilers for season 1 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" finished up its first season earlier this year in grand fashion. We saw the forging of the three elven rings of power, the discovery of Sauron (Charlie Vickers) by Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), and the Southlands turning into Mordor with a giant battle, volcanic explosion, and a name change on the map. The fight was epic, and not all characters made it out unscathed. The sparks from the fires blinded Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). Elendil (Lloyd Owen) believes he's lost his son Isildur (Maxim Baldry). For a show with a five-season plan, that's a tremendous start.

In the coming seasons, we know we're going to see certain things adapted from the books and appendices, including the destruction of the island nation of Númenor, the sort of Atlantis analog for the world of author J.R.R. Tolkien. That event may not happen right away, but according to a Deadline interview with Vernon Sanders, Head of Global TV for Amazon Studios, season 2 will have more for us in terms of battles and moments that Tolkien fans will be excited to see.