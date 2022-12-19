Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2 Will Feature Bigger Battles And Big Moments From The Appendices
The following post contains spoilers for season 1 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."
Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" finished up its first season earlier this year in grand fashion. We saw the forging of the three elven rings of power, the discovery of Sauron (Charlie Vickers) by Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), and the Southlands turning into Mordor with a giant battle, volcanic explosion, and a name change on the map. The fight was epic, and not all characters made it out unscathed. The sparks from the fires blinded Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). Elendil (Lloyd Owen) believes he's lost his son Isildur (Maxim Baldry). For a show with a five-season plan, that's a tremendous start.
In the coming seasons, we know we're going to see certain things adapted from the books and appendices, including the destruction of the island nation of Númenor, the sort of Atlantis analog for the world of author J.R.R. Tolkien. That event may not happen right away, but according to a Deadline interview with Vernon Sanders, Head of Global TV for Amazon Studios, season 2 will have more for us in terms of battles and moments that Tolkien fans will be excited to see.
Bigger battles in season two
In the interview, Vernon Sanders was asked whether we'll see bigger battles in the second season of "Rings of Power." He said, "Yes, I can say you will see bigger battles in season two, including some iconic moments from the appendices and the books." Which battles could they be? The next huge clash happens in SA 1693 between the elves and Sauron, which seems awfully far away to be the one he's talking about (if what we've seen so far takes place around SA 1600). Of course, Númenor's fall happens in SA 3319. Time is very compressed in the series, and they haven't exactly been sticking to the source material, so perhaps there's a new battle, or the timeline will be moved around a bit.
He also says that the show's pace will speed up because the characters and stakes have been established, and that "we're going to watch some characters in some lands go to war." It's possible that we might see Pharazôn's (Trystan Gravelle) attack on the elven Undying Lands (while under the influence of Sauron), which is the beginning of the end of the island nation. However, season 2 seems a bit early for that.
New battles and moments to look forward to
We'll be traveling to new places, according to Vernon Sanders, and the shooting will take place in the UK and throughout Europe. As far as the iconic moments, there are far more of those. Previously, it was also teased in a separate Deadline interview with showrunner Patrick McKay that we're going to meet the elf Círdan, who will receive one of the elven rings that he eventually gives to Gandalf. With a slew of new cast members, we could be meeting many people, including Celeborn, Galadriel's husband, who she stated was dead in season 1 (but isn't).
Will we meet some of the dwarven kings who will bear some of the other rings of power, and the humans who will become Nazgûl under the rings' influence? We'll likely see the forging of some of the other rings as well, though where that will fall in the five-season plan is still unclear.
We likely won't see season 2 of the series until 2024, and Sanders does mention that we should hear news about a third season early in 2023, so stay tuned.
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is currently streaming season 1 on Prime Video.