Timothée Chalamet's Best Movie, According To Rotten Tomatoes

The rise of Timothée Chalamet has been something to behold in an era where brands like the Marvel Cinematic Universe have tended to swallow prospective movie stars whole. (There's a reason Chris Hemsworth was so nakedly happy to be working with an honest-to-goodness visionary like George Miller on "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.") Borrowing a page from the book of his fellow former teen heartthrob and mentor, Leonardo DiCaprio, Chalamet was careful to establish his credentials as a performer before hitching his name to a franchise. Over the span of just 10 years, he's already joined forces with some of the most renowned directors in the biz — Christopher Nolan, Wes Anderson, Luca Guadagnino, Denis Villeneuve, Paul King, and Greta Gerwig chief among them.

He was also shrewd enough to cut ties with Woody Allen after the #MeToo movement led Hollywood as a whole to reckon with the skeletons that had long been stashed away in the once-venerable filmmaker's closet.

But which of these storytellers utilized Chalamet's wounded smolder the best? His breakout turn from "Call Me By Your Name" is treacherous to revisit in light of the horrific allegations against his costar, Armie Hammer, yet Guadagnino's swooning summer tale of first love and heartbreak still ranks exceedingly high among Chalamet's movies on Rotten Tomatoes. The majestic sci-fi epics that are Villeneuve's "Dune" and especially "Dune: Part Two" (which saw Chalamet step out of his comfort zone to great effect) are also up there, and either would be perfectly deserving of the number one spot themselves.

Be that as it may, there's one film that sits above all the rest, and it's not even one where Chalamet plays the titular role. In case that didn't already give it away, read on for the answer.