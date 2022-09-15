Leonardo DiCaprio Warned Timothée Chalamet To Avoid Superhero Movies (And Hard Drugs)

Having once graced the cover of magazines like Tiger Beat, Leonardo DiCaprio knows a thing or two about being a teenybopper, and he knows a thing or two about outliving all that and coming to be regarded as a serious dramatic actor. So it is that DiCaprio has occasionally been in a position to dispense career advice to other young actors in Hollywood, the latest being "Dune" star Timothée Chalamet.

Chalamet is well-established as an Oscar-nominated thesp, but he, too, is something of a magazine idol, who just became the first guy to appear solo on the cover of the British edition of Vogue. In an interview with the magazine (via The Hollywood Reporter), Chalamet revealed that when he first met DiCaprio in 2018 — before they went on to costar in last year's "Don't Look Up" — DiCaprio gave him a piece of advice that has become a guiding principle for his career: "No hard drugs and no superhero movies."

At one point, the magazine's piece on Chalamet compares him to James Dean and River Phoenix, the latter of whom died of a cocaine and heroin overdose at the age of 23 after making a promising career start with an Oscar nomination for "Running on Empty" and other notable appearances in films like "Stand by Me," "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," and "My Own Private Idaho." DiCaprio's "no hard drugs" advice brings to mind what happened to Phoenix, and his "no superhero movies" advice just seems like another way of encouraging Chalamet to stick with the kind of dramatic work he has been doing.