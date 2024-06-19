Jude Law's Best Movie Ever, According To Rotten Tomatoes

"I didn't feel like I really ever leaned into playing handsome," said Jude Law, speaking to DuJour in 2024. "[...] I was trying to play against my looks in my early 20s, and now that I'm saggy and balding, I wish I had played it up."

He's got a point. A survey of the English actor's roles after becoming a bigger name in the '90s reveals that he rarely played good-looking stand-up guys when he was younger. Not only that, but on those occasions where he did lean into his natural beauty, he would often play some kind of cad (like he did in "The Talented Mr. Ripley" and "Alfie") or a character whose insecure, selfish behavior makes it difficult to appreciate his gorgeous features (like in "Closer" and "I Heart Huckabees"). "A.I. Artificial Intelligence" even went so far as to weaponize Law's looks by making them artificial and plastic-y as the robot sex worker Gigolo Joe.

Probably the closest a young Law came to being an old-school Hollywood hunk was in "Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow," an idiosyncratic pulp sci-fi action-adventure pastiche that had anything but "populist blockbuster" written all over it.

In another life, it's easy to imagine Law might've downed martinis and broken hearts as James Bond. In fact, it's those precise qualities that writer/director Paul Feig successfully tapped into when he cast Law as CIA field agent Bradley Fine — a thinly-disguised riff on 007 — in his 2015 action-comedy "Spy." Limited as Law's screen time in the film may be, it's a noteworthy entry in his oeuvre for a variety of reasons — not least of which is that it's his highest-ranked film on Rotten Tomatoes with a critics' rating of 95 percent from 261 reviews (plus an average score of 7.2 out of 10).