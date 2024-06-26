Star Wars: The Acolyte Might Actually Solve A Sequel Trilogy Mystery

Spoilers are the path to the dark side, so beware: this article discusses major events from the latest episode of "Star Wars: The Acolyte."

What a difference a week makes. After last week's episode of "Star Wars: The Acolyte" left fans hanging over the edge of a serious cliffhanger (though not before inspiring a wave of online controversy stemming from a harmless cameo), episode 5 made good on that implicit promise and delivered all the action and mayhem we'd been waiting for. Deep-cut lore references were made, multiple heroes tragically sacrificed their lives (RIP Yord, everyone's favorite stickler for the Jedi rules), and villains were finally unmasked ... namely, the mysterious dark side master whom viewers have taken to calling "Darth Teeth." The twist that Manny Jacinto's Qimir had actually been Mae's (Amandla Stenberg) Sith master all along may not have been the biggest shocker in the franchise's history — many had guessed as much when Qimir went missing in episode 4, just in time for Darth Teeth to appear — but it certainly lined up with all the clues laid out previously and gave us the only fitting answer for the man inside the toothy mask.

But while episode 5 (simply titled "Night," following last week's thematically linked "Day") provided plenty of food for thought amid its visceral lightsaber battles and shocking plot turns, one easy-to-miss Easter egg buried in the sound mix of the episode might prove to be the biggest hint yet at what "Acolyte" has in store for us during the rest of the season to come. Late in the episode, Qimir's sinister approach to an unconscious Osha was accompanied by a very familiar-sounding musical theme.

As was pointed out on Twitter, that brief cue was none other than Kylo Ren's main theme from the sequel trilogy.