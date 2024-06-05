The Acolyte's Biggest Mystery Could Directly Tie Into The Greatest Star Wars Villains

In "The Acolyte," we know we are dealing with a Force user adept at the Dark side. But since they don't pull out a red lightsaber, and they aren't outwardly anything we think of as the Sith, we don't connect them to that tradition very easily. As the show progresses, there are certainly hints that are laced throughout dialogue as we learn about the characters. Mae, the trained assassin, has a master who trains her, and they wield a red lightsaber and wear an obscuring helmet. Their identity is a complete secret to their student.

It seems as though there's a test for the assassin being carried out. As Mae is sent to murder four Jedi for personal reasons, she's not using a lightsaber of her own, and she has to kill at least one of them without a weapon. The first murder is committed with blades, and the second is carried out with poison (and a touch of guilt), and with only two left to kill by the end of the second episode, she's running out of Jedi to prove her skills.

This harkens back to the Darth Vader comics Marvel released, written by Charles Soule (one of the architects of "The High Republic" era), where Vader — having lost his lightsaber to Obi-Wan Kenobi on Mustafar — must fight another Jedi sans a lightsaber in order to take their kyber crystal and craft a new saber for himself.

But the larger clue comes when Mae (Amandla Stenberg) and Qimir (Manny Jacinto) are speaking alone. She mentions something about peace, and he fires back at her — as one of the teachings of their master — that peace is a lie. "Peace is a lie, I know," she repeats back to him.

Making it feel apparent that her master is likely part of the Sith Order.