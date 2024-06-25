Martin Short's Jiminy Glick Is Back To Show Those TikTok Doofuses How It's Done

It's no secret that TikTok is a social media giant, and there's at least one entire generation that has opted to watch short clips of video on their phone rather than spend time watching streaming shows or feature-length films, whether they're in theaters or even at home. Hell, some of the youths are probably watching TikTok videos while a forgettable streaming movie is playing in the background. Others are just watching them in small chunks, because they're being pirated on TikTok too.

Unfortunately, TikTok has become so pervasive in our entertainment culture that studios have been using popular influencers with millions of followers on the social media behemoth to help build publicity for upcoming movies and TV shows that TikTok users might not see in the trailers, commercials, and billboards that their screen-hungry eyes would otherwise never gaze upon. That includes inviting them to red carpet premieres, where they execute their exhausting schtick or ask dreadful, basic questions without any proper preparation.

But you know who deserves to take a spot on the red carpet or at the next big press junket while still being a total prat? Jiminy Glick. If you don't know Jiminy Glick, he's a fictional TV personality played by comedian Martin Short, obscured by a chubby body suit, prosthetic make-up, a wig, and cartoonish glasses. In the early 2000s, "Primetime Glick" was a Comedy Central series (spun off of the canceled variety program "The Martin Short Show") where Short would interview celebrities, actors, comedians, and filmmakers like Jerry Seinfeld, Goldie Hawn, Damon Wayans, and even Steven Spielberg, all while in character as Jiminy Glick. That led to a not-so-great movie called "Jiminy Glick in Lalawood," but since then, Short has reprised the role occasionally with supremely satisfying results.

If you're gonna goof on the red carpet, you better be on Jiminy Glick's level. Don't believe me? Glick still has the magic, as evidenced by Short's most recent return as the character on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," where he'll soon be acting as the show's guest host. To warm up for the occasion, Glick sat down for an interview with former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and Emmy-winning "Barry" creator and star Bill Hader, and the multi-hyphenate simply couldn't keep a straight face.