How To Watch Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes At Home
After a seven year absence from the big screen, the "Planet of the Apes" franchise returned this summer with director Wes Ball's "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes." Set generations after the events of the Caesar trilogy, this latest entry represents the start of something new for the long-running sci-fi series. For those who might have missed the movie in theaters — or for those who just want to revisit the film — Disney's 20th Century Studios has announced when that will be possible.
And that's good news, sine it will be available to watch from the comfort of home sooner rather than later. Whether you want to go the Digital route or pick up a copy to add to the old physical media shelf, you'll be covered. A new trailer was released to celebrate the forthcoming release, which you can check out below. Let's get into the details.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes arrives on Digital in July
"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is set to arrive via digital retailers beginning Tuesday, July 9, 2024. This includes Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and Fandango at Home, among others. As is typically the case these days, it will initially be available at a premium VOD price of $19.99 for a 48-hour rental. There is usually a purchase option as well for $24.99. That price comes down after several weeks but for those who want to watch it right away, that's the deal. Viewers will also have the option of buying the entire "Planet of the Apes" saga on Digital at select retailers. A special Planet of the Apes 10 film bundle will be available for $100 SRP.
The cast for the film includes Owen Teague as Noa, Freya Allan as Nova/Mae, Kevin Durand as Proximus Caesar, Peter Macon as Raka, and William H. Macy as Trevathan. Josh Friedman ("Avatar: The Way of Water") penned the screenplay. The synopsis for the film reads as follows:
Set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, apes are living harmoniously as the dominant species — and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.
What about the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Blu-ray?
For those who would rather pick up a physical copy, "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" is set to arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday, August 27. So yes, that does mean exercising some patience. Fortunately, Disney will make that patience worthwhile as the discs come packed with special features. Or maybe we have Sony to thank for that, since they recently took over Disney's physical media business.
Fans can delve deeper into the franchise on 4K UHD editions with "Inside the Lens: The Raw Cut," a full-length alternative cut of the film that will feature a split-screen comparison between the final cut of the film and a version with unfinished VFX. So yes, you can watch the actors perform as apes both with and without CGI. There's also an optional audio commentary by director Wes Ball, editor Dan Zimmerman, and VFX supervisor Erik Winquist.
The 4K UHD also comes in a collectible limited edition SteelBook with new artwork by artist Dylan Cole, which you can check out below. We've also included a full rundown of the bonus features found on the physical release.
Bonus Features
Documentary: "Inside the Forbidden Zone: Making Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" – Join director Wes Ball, cast and crew as they expand the "Planet of the Apes" legacy for a new generation. Travel to the outdoor production in Australia, train at Ape School, and discover the practical and motion capture techniques in building a breathtaking Kingdom.
14 Deleted/Extended Scenes with optional audio commentary by director Wes Ball