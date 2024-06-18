How To Watch Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga At Home

Oh, George Miller, the genius that you are. The 79-year-old Oscar-winning filmmaker has played in multiple genres, giving us plenty of masterpieces and films that pushed the medium forward, from "The Road Warrior" all the way to "Happy Feet." This is, after all, the mad man who gave us "Babe: Pig in the City," arguably the closest predecessor to "Fury Road" — one of the best movies of all time (according to the /Film team).

Now, nearly a decade after welcoming us to Valhalla in "Fury Road," Miller is back in the Wasteland with "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," an epic tale that follows Imperator Furiosa on a quest for vengeance. As our own BJ Colangelo wrote in her review, "'Furiosa' is somehow bigger, more imaginative, and yes, better, than what came before. George Miller has given us a scorching, rip-roaring, and downright breathtaking odyssey that serves as his finest work yet."

Shamefully, similar to "Fury Road" before it, "Furiosa" didn't make much of a splash at the box office. Now, whether you've avoided seeing the film in theaters or you want to witness the glory of Octoboss riding a motorcycle in the sky once more, you're in luck because the film is headed to home media sooner that you'd think. According to When to Watch, and as seen on Prime Video's listing, "Furiosa" will be available to buy or rent on Digital starting June 24, 2024.