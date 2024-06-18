How To Watch Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga At Home
Oh, George Miller, the genius that you are. The 79-year-old Oscar-winning filmmaker has played in multiple genres, giving us plenty of masterpieces and films that pushed the medium forward, from "The Road Warrior" all the way to "Happy Feet." This is, after all, the mad man who gave us "Babe: Pig in the City," arguably the closest predecessor to "Fury Road" — one of the best movies of all time (according to the /Film team).
Now, nearly a decade after welcoming us to Valhalla in "Fury Road," Miller is back in the Wasteland with "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," an epic tale that follows Imperator Furiosa on a quest for vengeance. As our own BJ Colangelo wrote in her review, "'Furiosa' is somehow bigger, more imaginative, and yes, better, than what came before. George Miller has given us a scorching, rip-roaring, and downright breathtaking odyssey that serves as his finest work yet."
Shamefully, similar to "Fury Road" before it, "Furiosa" didn't make much of a splash at the box office. Now, whether you've avoided seeing the film in theaters or you want to witness the glory of Octoboss riding a motorcycle in the sky once more, you're in luck because the film is headed to home media sooner that you'd think. According to When to Watch, and as seen on Prime Video's listing, "Furiosa" will be available to buy or rent on Digital starting June 24, 2024.
Furiosa arrives on digital
Prime Video lists "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" as being available for pre-order for $29.99, which tends to be the price for digital purchase. It's safe to assume that "Furiosa" will also be available to rent for $24.99, with a viewing period of 48 hours after you first hit play.
If you need a refresher on what exactly "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" is, the film is an epic in the same way as classic biblical movies like "Ben-Hur." It tells the 15-year-old saga of Furiosa (played by Alyla Browne as a child and Anya Taylor-Joy as an adult) after she is taken from her home by a biker horde led by Dementus (Chris Hemsworth at his most, well, demented). To try and get home to the Green Place of Many Mothers, Furiosa gets involved in a conflict between Dementus and Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme) that will determine the fate of the Wasteland for years to come.
This is a wild film — one that uses actors in multiple roles without drawing attention to it, and, much like the best "Star Wars" titles, has a great collection of weird little guys like Piss Boy and Octoboss, each with at least one all-time great line of dialogue. Question is, do you have it in you to make it epic?