DiGiorno's Deadpool And Wolverine Pizzas Want To Put Hot Meat In Your Mouth

If the "Deadpool and Wolverine" popcorn bucket featuring the gaping mouth of everyone's favorite adamantium-clad mutant wasn't enough for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to get excited about, maybe you'd like to get hot and steamy with some Marvel-inspired pizzas from DiGiorno.

In honor of this summer's release of the Merc with a Mouth's multiverse mayhem, which is already setting box office records before it's even in theaters, DiGiorno is releasing four limited edition pizzas with new flavors inspired by both Ryan Reynolds' red-clad assassin Wade Wilson and his grumpy pal Wolverine, or at least a variant of him, played once again by Hugh Jackman. It should come as no surprise that Deadpool dominates the new frozen pizza line-up with no less than three of his own pizza flavors, but Wolverine gets his own special flavor of pie too, and honestly, that's the one that I'm most excited to try.

Are you ready to receive meat in your mouth from DiGiorno's "Deadpool and Wolverine" pizzas? Keep reading for the full details on