DiGiorno's Deadpool And Wolverine Pizzas Want To Put Hot Meat In Your Mouth
If the "Deadpool and Wolverine" popcorn bucket featuring the gaping mouth of everyone's favorite adamantium-clad mutant wasn't enough for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to get excited about, maybe you'd like to get hot and steamy with some Marvel-inspired pizzas from DiGiorno.
In honor of this summer's release of the Merc with a Mouth's multiverse mayhem, which is already setting box office records before it's even in theaters, DiGiorno is releasing four limited edition pizzas with new flavors inspired by both Ryan Reynolds' red-clad assassin Wade Wilson and his grumpy pal Wolverine, or at least a variant of him, played once again by Hugh Jackman. It should come as no surprise that Deadpool dominates the new frozen pizza line-up with no less than three of his own pizza flavors, but Wolverine gets his own special flavor of pie too, and honestly, that's the one that I'm most excited to try.
Are you ready to receive meat in your mouth from DiGiorno's "Deadpool and Wolverine" pizzas? Keep reading for the full details on
Deadpool and Wolverine loves oral pizza consumption
Even though we decided to get a little naughty by teasing the imminent arrival of meat in your mouth courtesy of DiGiorno and "Deadpool and Wolverine," vegetarians will be happy to know that there's at least one pizza for them, and it's actually inspired by Wade Wilson's pizza preference in the original "Deadpool" movie. Here's the full line-up of "Deadpool and Wolverine" pizza flavors coming this summer, including a chimichanga option:
- The Wade Special: A sweet and salty combo not just for mercs, made with pineapple and black olives to pay homage to Wade Wilson's pizza in the first movie.
- Gimme Chimi: A chimichanga-inspired pizza that is a fiesta for your tastebuds and topped with spicy cumin sauce, beef topping, jalapeno, and cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.
- Spicy Wolvie Pie: Crafted with Wolverine and other meat lovers in mind, this pie is stacked with pepperoni, chorizo and bacon.
- Maximum Pep: Made with maximum flavor and zero regrets – just like Deadpool's decisions – Maximum Pep is piled high with sliced and diced pepperoni.
In addition to the new flavors, each box also comes with a cut-out Deadpool mask, and fans can figure out how they'd like to use that mask, whether it's for cheap cosplay in theaters or for their own makeshift sexual fantasies involving Deadpool and a hot slice of pizza. There's also a chance to win some Deadpool prizes through DiGiorno's special sweepstakes, including a trip to Los Angeles, Deadpool-branded pizza gear, and tickets to "Deadpool and Wolverine. More information is available at DiGiorno's website.
All of these DiGiorno pizzas will be arriving in grocery store freezers starting this month, so keep an eye out. They should be available through the film's release in theaters on July 26, 2024.