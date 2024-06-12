What Year Is It?! Two Lord Of The Rings Movies Just Returned To The Box Office Top 10

No, it's not the early 2000s. Be that as it may, not one but two "Lord of the Rings" movies found themselves comfortably in the top 10 at the box office this past weekend. Indeed, thanks to a re-release of Peter Jackson's much-beloved trilogy based on J.R.R. Tolkien's epic fantasy saga by Fathom Events, both "The Fellowship of the Ring" and "The Two Towers" managed to sneak past "The Strangers: Chapter 1" to make it onto the charts.

"Fellowship of the Ring" found itself at number eight over the weekend with a $2.45 million haul, just behind "The Fall Guy" ($2.59 million). Landing at number nine was "The Two Towers," which pulled in $1.9 million. Warner Bros. and Fathom released both films on just over 1,500 screens. What's more, these were the 4K remastered, extended editions of the films, meaning they clocked in at nearly four hours each. Plus, they played just once each day across the country, meaning fans didn't have a ton of options. Hence, the fact that two movies that are now more than 20 years old pulled in that much money on a non-anniversary under such limited circumstances is downright impressive.

Fathom and Warner Bros. will further benefit as well from Monday's re-release of the extended edition of "Return of the King." Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy kicked off with "Fellowship" in 2001, with the films pulling in more than $2.9 billion in their original runs. With "The Hobbit" trilogy factored in, the Middle-earth franchise has in total amassed $5.86 billion (and counting) to date. Even though the "Hobbit" trilogy is, to put it kindly, not as beloved as the "LOTR" trilogy, the films were still immensely popular. Whether or not a re-release of those films would draw similar interest is difficult to say, but I kindly doubt it.