One '80s Classic Is A Case Study In How The Box Office Used To (And Still Should) Work

The 1984 summer movie season kicked off in May and early June with a flurry of blockbusters. "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" opened to a gargantuan $25 million over Memorial Day weekend, and, unconcerned about getting chopped up in the mega-sequel's wake, Paramount scored a $17 million debut the following weekend with "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock." If you're thinking the studios might sit out a weekend while these films dominate the box office, Columbia and Warner Bros opted to throw a couple of haymakers over the June 8 three-day with, respectively, "Ghostbusters" and "Gremlins."

And then, on the fourth weekend of the summer movie season, Hollywood at last took a breather. With kids fresh out of school, the studios sat back and watched the aforementioned titles continue to flourish, while other pricey gambles (e.g. "Streets of Fire" and "Once Upon a Time in America") flopped (the only new release over the June 15 frame was a one-screen launch for John Huston's soul-staining, one-half-quadrant classic "Under the Volcano").

Then on June 21 — with "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," "Ghostbusters" and "Gremlins" surging ("Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" steadily faded as, with a few exceptions, "Star Trek" films are wont to do) — the studios went buck wild and unleashed four new wide-to-wide-ish releases: "Rhinestone," "Top Secret!," "The Pope of Greenwich Village" and "The Karate Kid." What may appear to be an insane game of box-office chicken was actually the start of the summer's second wave. The preordained blockbusters were in theaters, where they'd do bang-up business through to Labor Day (if not beyond). From this point forward, the studios would offer a mix of probable hits, known duds, and potential sleepers. That last group was reliant on carefully executed marketing and release strategies. Most importantly, they required patience. Without patience, "The Karate Kid" might've been out of theaters by August instead of legging it out to become 1984's fifth highest-grossing film and a still-kicking franchise.