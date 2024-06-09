An Old Simpsons Joke Snuck Its Way Into The Fallout TV Series

Everyone knows "The Simpsons" has basically predicted every major cultural moment in recent history. From Disney's 2021 acquisition of Fox to Donald Trump's presidency, the long-running show has managed to prove time and again that it has its finger on the pulse of pop culture — well, at least it used to. But the show is also responsible for directly contributing to other pop culture moments, such as when Merriam-Webster added the word "Cromulent" — first used in the 1996 episode "Lisa the Iconoclast" — to the dictionary.

Another '90s episode featured the origin of a minor "Simpsons" joke that would end up enduring for decades, although in a much less conspicuous way. "Grampa vs. Sexual Inadequacy" is the tenth episode of the show's sixth season, and while it didn't quite make /Film's list of the 25 best "Simpsons" episodes, frankly every golden age episode could have been on that list, and this one is no different.

Written by Bill Oakley and Josh Weinstein, this is the episode that gave us Paul Harvey's audiobook "Mr. and Mrs. Erotic American," the libido-restoring Simpson & Son Revitalizing Tonic, and of course, Al Gore being informed that someone, finally, bought his book, prompting his personal desk party set to "Celebration" by Kool & the Gang. What fans might not be aware of, however, is that the episode also contributed directly to the "Fallout" video game franchise, and even influenced a small part of Prime Video's "Fallout" TV series.