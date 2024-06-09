Great Horror Movies That Shouldn't Have Skipped Theaters

In May 2024, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos made a strange claim to The New York Times. Discussing "Barbenheimer," Sarandos insisted that the success of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" wasn't related to the fact that both were released in theaters and made an event out of physically going to the movies. "Both of those movies would be great for Netflix. They definitely would have enjoyed just as big an audience on Netflix," he said. That suggestion seems ... unlikely. But Sarandos wasn't done. "There's no reason to believe that the movie itself is better in any size of screen for all people," he said. "My son's an editor. He is 28 years old, and he watched 'Lawrence of Arabia' on his phone."

Leaving aside what a travesty that example is, Sarandos is simply incorrect. Many movies are, indeed, better when they're bigger, because the theatrical experience is beneficial for two main reasons. First, you're seeing the most amount of detail possible in an image, and movies are primarily a collection of images. Second — and this is particularly crucial for horror films — there's something magical that happens when you have a collective experience with your fellow audience members. There's nothing quite like feeling the thrill that races through a room when a horror movie executes a scare perfectly.

Some horror movies, though, don't get their fair shake. Whether they've premiered on television, got dumped on streaming services, or went straight to DVD, the horror films on this list shouldn't have skipped theaters.