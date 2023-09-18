The Chucky Season 3 Trailer Puts A 'Good Guy' In The Oval Office

Here's the official synopsis for "Chucky" season 3, which promises to cut through the politics of Washington DC in the most satisfying way. But there's also more in store for Jennifer Tilly as "Jennifer Tilly" as well, because with Chucky creator Don Mancini steering the ship, the series just keeps getting more and more meta. Check it out:

In Chucky's unending thirst for power, season 3 now sees Chucky ensconced with the most powerful family in the world — America's First Family, inside the infamous walls of the White House. How did Chucky wind up here? What in God's name does he want? And how can Jake, Devon, and Lexy possibly get to Chucky inside the world's most secure building, all while balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up? Meanwhile, Tiffany faces a looming crisis of her own as the police close in on her for "Jennifer Tilly's" murderous rampage last season.

Aside from the return of Devon Sawa and Jennifer Tilly, this season will also see guest appearances by "Saturday Night Live" cast members Sarah Sherman and Kenan Thompson, the latter of which can actually be seen at the very end of the trailer above. Knowing "Chucky," there are probably plenty of other surprises in store for this season as well.

"Chucky" returns with four episodes comprising the first part of season 3 starting on October 4, 2023, at 9:00 PM EST on USA and Syfy, with episodes hitting Peacock the next day. The second part of season 3 will arrive sometime in 2024.