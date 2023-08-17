Chucky Season 3 Is Officially Coming To SyFy And USA, Just In Time For Halloween
"I always come back and so should you, ya moron!" The return of USA and Syfy Channel's "Chucky" TV series was revealed today via a teaser featuring a press conference announcement from the killer doll himself. The Brad Dourif-voiced Good Guy doll took to the podium for a special report, revealing that the show's third season will return in October 2023 – and getting a "M3GAN" dig in at the same time.
"Chucky" season 3 is set to take place in Washington, D.C., hence the CNN-like fake telecast format for the date announcement teaser. According to Chucky, "D.C. is going to get chucked up," which we can only assume means that a bunch of people will die. Season 2 of the show ended with a move to New York, where Chucky came back from the dead (as usual) and attacked Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly). We should expect more Tiff in the new season according to the teaser, as it features a Q&A section in which Chucky says that, like himself, Jennifer Tilly always comes back. Then again, he could of course be talking about Tilly playing herself, as she took on a meta role in the series until the fictionalized Tilly (in Tiffany form) was flattened by a big rig truck last season. Chucky also answered another casting question in the promo, responding to a journalist's question about if Devon Sawa will return with "Who?"
Chucky takes on Washington D.C.
We're still hopeful for a Sawa return given that the horror star has played three different characters on the show to date, all of whom got killed off in creatively gruesome ways. The teaser also makes no mention of Glen/Glenda, Tiffany and Chuck's genderfluid kid (or, technically, set of twins) who was portrayed by Lachlan Watson in season 2. Last we checked, G.G. was back in doll form and headed to the U.K. to learn about their roots. The show's initial protagonist Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) should also be alive and well, though Caroline (Carina Battrick) ended up with the possessed dolls, leaving the door open for a whole new story to begin with season 3.
If you're behind on "Chucky" or haven't given the show a go, it's worth noting that all of this is just the tip of the iceberg for a franchise that doesn't mind getting wilder and wilder by the episode. As the doll notes in the teaser, "Chucky" is available to watch all over the place, as its new season will air on both the Syfy Channel and USA Channel while also streaming on Peacock. It's also worth noting that this could turn out to be a shorter season than expected; according to Scream Horror Magazine, the show suspended production on season 3 in late July in compliance with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Filming had reportedly begun back in March, so the series may have been close to the finish line when it halted, but there's no official word yet on the season 3 episode count.
"Chucky" returns to the SyFy and USA Channels on October 4, 2023, with episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.