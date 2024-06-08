Superhero Movies That Almost Had Very Different Endings

The history of film is teeming with alternate endings that never saw the light of day, whether it's because of production troubles, executive meddling, or writers and directors simply changing their minds. In franchise-oriented blockbuster cinema, the practice of studying, testing, and even shooting different endings is especially prevalent, as those movies have to weather a host of artistic and commercial ambitions that the ending must facilitate simultaneously.

Superhero movies, with their precise storytelling geometry and enormous cultural presence, are particularly susceptible to having their endings reconsidered or reshot. There is an enormous pressure for superhero movie endings to work, to resolve the plot efficiently, to send viewers home buzzing for the right reasons. While that sometimes leads to great, refreshingly thoughtful storytelling decisions, it can also lead to conformity, blandness, and incongruence just as often — especially when the ending has been changed out of sheer executive pressure.

This list compiles alternate superhero movie endings of both the good and bad kind. Some of these were actually shot and very nearly appeared in the finished films, while others never went beyond speculation in directors' or actors' minds. What they all share in common is having been considered or suggested at some point, and differing from the final ending in some significant form. To contribute to the rich catalog of alternate movie endings that would have changed everything, here are 10 superhero flicks that might have ended completely differently in another corner of the multiverse.