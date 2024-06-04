The Alien: Romulus Trailer Looks Like The Sequel We've Wanted For A Long, Long Time

In space, nobody can hear you scream ... but even from orbit, you can probably hear the collective buzz unleashed by this heart-stopping new footage for the next "Alien" film. The first official trailer for "Alien: Romulus" has finally dropped, and the reactions are pretty much unanimous: Audiences simply can't wait to watch yet another cast of soon-to-be victims attempt to survive some of the most terrifying, chest-bursting, existential horror they've ever had the cosmic misfortune to experience. Neither Sigourney Weaver's beloved Ellen Ripley nor original director Ridley Scott are part of the action this time around, having passed the mantle down to rising star Cailee Spaeny and "Don't Breathe" filmmaker Fede Álvarez, but the new film sure looks like it's bringing everything else fans have come to expect from the classic sci-fi series. While Scott's divisive prequel efforts "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant" have garnered their fair share of supporters and detractors in recent years, all indications seem to be that "Romulus" might be exactly the return to its roots that this blockbuster franchise needed.

The wait until the film's release later this August just became exponentially more difficult to suffer through, but at least nobody has to do so alone. As if the original teaser released back in March wasn't exciting enough, the full-length trailer caused practically the entire internet to light up with hype thanks to plenty of gnarly jump-scares and freaky creature designs, some seriously stunning cinematography, and all the mayhem one could ask for from this series. But don't just take our word for it. Here's what the fans are saying about the impending release of "Alien: Romulus."