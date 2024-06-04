The Alien: Romulus Trailer Revives The Best Sci-Fi Horror Series Ever

If I lived in the "Alien" universe, the last thing I'd ever do is step foot on a mysteriously empty spacecraft. Or heck, leave Earth at all; it seems there's little out there in the cosmos besides Xenomorph hive after Xenomorph hive. Space is terrifying enough as is (no one can hear you scream there, you know) and with bug-looking rape/murder monsters thrown in? Pass.

However, the main characters in "Alien: Romulus" doe not share my trepidation. The official synopsise says the film follows a crew of colonists who, while salvaging supplies from an abandoned space station, discover that it's hosting Xenomorphs. The film's newest trailer does nothing to disabuse the presumption that this is going to end poorly for them.

"Romulus" is set between the 1979 original "Alien" and 1986 sequel "Aliens." The film's set design evokes the steamy, factory look of "Alien" (where the black-skinned and biomechanical Xenomorphs can camouflage themselves, heightening the paranoia). Stan Winston's effects team from "Aliens" was also recruited to create this movie's monsters practically. Get a glimpse of that in the new "Alien: Romulus" trailer and be the judge of how well they pulled it off.