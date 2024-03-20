Alien: Romulus Director Explains Why The Sci-Fi Tech Has Been So Different Across The Franchise

With all due respect to any other upcoming movies and shows trying to carve out some time and space for themselves this week, good luck competing with the "Alien: Romulus" teaser that dropped earlier today. Like most "Alien" fans, we've been waiting with bated breath to see what horror filmmaker Fede Álvarez would have up his sleeves for this new installment of the classic franchise, and the footage certainly doesn't disappoint. (We would know since we've been watching it on a constant loop ever since.) Not only does the new film seem like a grand return to the 1979 original, but the newest director to the series is also saying all the right things. And for those of us with a soft spot for Ridley Scott's two divisive prequel movies in recent years, well, these new quotes are sure to be music to our ears.

To coincide with the new trailer, Variety published an exclusive interview with Álvarez (known for the 2013 "Evil Dead" and the original horror/thriller "Don't Breathe") to pick his brain about the upcoming movie, which is due to hit theaters this summer. In addition to revealing the exact point in time that this story takes place and discussing the challenges of making a new entry influenced equally by "Alien" and James Cameron's "Aliens," the director also addressed the ever-important question of how he threaded the line between depictions of advanced and old-fashioned technology — all while explaining away one common misconception about both "Prometheus" and "Alien: Covenant" for the benefit of us shameless prequel apologists. There are dozens of us!