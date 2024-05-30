Discovery's Most Mysterious Character Finally Explained - And It's A Star Trek Deep Cut

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of "Star Trek: Discovery."

After nearly seven years on the air, "Star Trek: Discovery" has come to a satisfying end with this week's series finale, titled "Life, Itself" — though not without answering a lingering question or two along the way. The galaxy-spanning trail of breadcrumbs has led to the final hiding spot of the Progenitors' lifegiving technology, with Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the USS Discovery successfully flinging the dangerously powerful MacGuffin safely out of reach into the center of a black hole, the threat of Moll (Eve Harlow) handing the weapon over to the Breen having been neautralized. Fans were even given a glimpse of Burnham's blissful life together with Booker (David Ajala) decades in the future, putting a nice and tidy bow on characters we've spent the better part of a decade getting to know and love.

And yet, one decidedly unsentimental supporting figure has lurked in the background for three seasons now, alternately helping and annoying Burnham over the course of her missions in this 32nd Century setting: the mysterious Dr. Kovich, played by filmmaker David Cronenberg. Shrouded in secrecy by the very nature of his Starfleet job, the character didn't necessarily demand any answers as to his backstory or, as it turns out, his true identity. But for one last parting gift, the "Discovery" writers decided to drop a bombshell at the very last minute and, in the process, tie this "Trek" series together with another through one heck of a deep-cut reference.

Yup, we've actually seen Kovich before ... in a manner of speaking. "Enterprise" fans, it's your time to shine! Because, as it turns out, Kovich was none other than the temporal operative known as Agent Daniels all along.