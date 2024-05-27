Why David Cronenberg Never Directed An Episode Of Star Trek: Discovery

So, why wouldn't David Cronenberg direct a "Star Trek" episode? As the filmmaker put it, "[I]t's a different kind of directing. It's almost a completely different modality of work because so many things are established. You come in to direct an episode of something like 'Star Trek,' the casting's been done, the tone of the script's been done. And you're not there for months and months of CG work and post-production, including the dialogue."

In other words, it just doesn't sound like the type of filmmaking Cronenberg is used to and comfortable with. The director-actor went on to describe some of the more technical aspects behind appearing on the show. "For example, normally you do ADR (additional dialogue recording), because sometimes they're recording on the set and there's movement or special effects explosions or something like that," he said, adding:

"So, you have to replace the dialogue. Normally, you do that in a studio, but because of Covid, we couldn't do that. I ended up in a closed closet, using an app on my iPhone to record additional dialogue, which was fantastic! It really is doable. ... I'd never done that before, because it's never been necessary before. But that was a new thing, and in its own weird way, very Star Trek-y."

While Cronenberg may never helm a "Star Trek" episode, he's not done with filmmaking. After some time away from directing, he returned with the 2022 weirdo extravaganza "Crimes of the Future." His newest film, "The Shrouds," just premiered at Cannes.