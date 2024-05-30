7 Anime Shows To Watch After Black Clover

Anime is all but defined by the action shonen genre in the eyes of the general public. Much like the box office used to be dominated by superhero movies, the biggest anime tend to be action shonen shows about teenage boys awakening some big power and using the magic of friendship to overcome challenges. This can be a problem when reducing the medium to a single genre for newcomers. Still, after you watch a few shonen, you realize that the ones that stand out and become phenomena are those that take those formulas and tropes and make them their own.

One such anime is "Black Cover," studio Pierrot's adaptation of Yūki Tabata's manga of the same name. The story is set in a world where everyone can use magic, and we follow a boy named Asta who was born without magic — but instead with anti-magic abilities — who nevertheless wants to become the next Wizard King. The show became popular due to its fast pace, its darker world with a clearly defined class system, inventive power levels, and a focus on mentorship and loyalty in the face of inequality and discrimination.

The anime caught up to the manga and was ended in 2021, though it was then followed by the movie "Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King" (which we called one of the best Netflix movies of last year), taking place in the six-month time jump in the story. After you're done with both, and while we wait for new episodes to eventually get made, you might be wondering what to watch next. Well, let this be your guide to the wonderful world of shonen anime.