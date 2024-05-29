$1 Family Movie Tickets Coming Back To Regal Theaters - Could This Help Save The Box Office?

These programs are rolling out just as the box office experienced its worst Memorial Day Weekend in decades, with "Furiosa" and "The Garfield Movie" falling way short of expectations. While these programs are nothing new, they do seem to be taking on fresh meaning given the year we're having so far. Ticket sales are lagging 22% behind this same period in 2023. There is no real hope on the horizon until "Deadpool & Wolverine" arrives in late July. That's an awfully long time to just tread water. Not to mention that an R-rated Marvel movie isn't going to move the needle much for the family crowd. That's where these programs start to make an awful lot of sense.

Now, are $1 tickets going to move the needle all that much as far as adding actual, meaningful dollars to the box office goes? No, not really. But that's not exactly the point either. It is, in part, meant to help fill auditoriums that might otherwise be empty. It is also, at the moment, a way to perhaps help rebuild the habit of general moviegoing again. Fewer people are going to the movies since the pandemic began and Hollywood, as well as theater chains, have to come together and figure out how to begin rebuilding that habit. Offering affordable options is certainly one way to go about that. Sony's Tom Rothman even recently argued that theaters should lower ticket prices.

Granted, this is not for new movies. We're talking about stuff like "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and "Migration." This isn't going to allow families to see "Despicable Me 4," for example, on the cheap. Then again, we've seen re-releases draw crowds in recent years, with "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" doing solid business once again earlier this year. So, older movies do still have their place on the big screen, particularly if we're talking about movies that kids already like that they might get to experience in a new way.