AMC Theatres Has Abandoned Their Plan To Charge More For The Best Seats In Movie Theaters

AMC Theatres is not going to roll out its variable pricing model for seating nationwide. The initiative, called "Sightline," was announced earlier this year, with the idea being that users would pay more to sit in the better seats in a given theater, while undesirable seats, namely in the front row, would be slightly cheaper. However, after testing out the program in a few markets in the U.S., the nation's largest exhibitor decided not to move forward with the plan.

The news was confirmed by AMC in a press release, in which the company shared its findings from the program. While they certainly tried to paint it in a rosy way, moviegoers will not have to endure higher prices for better seats. That's the key thing to take away. The company said the following about their findings from the pilot program:

"The results learned from Sightline at AMC, the pricing initiative that AMC piloted at select theatres in three U.S. markets, clarified consumer reaction to seat-based pricing in a movie theatre. More than 3 out of every 4 guests who previously sat in the Preferred Sightline section continued to choose Preferred Sightline seating, even with a slight up-charge. And about 9 out of every 10 such guests continued to buy tickets at AMC Theatres, either sitting in the Preferred Sightline section or elsewhere in the theatre. AMC saw little or no increase in patronage of front row seating, despite a modest price reduction for these seats."

The initiative was originally announced in February as a means to try and drum up more revenue per customer. While it sounds like the good seats were indeed filled, the "modest" reduction for the not-so-great seats didn't help move the needle. So, AMC will try something else instead.