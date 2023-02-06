AMC Theaters Is Completely Changing The Way You Pay For Seats At The Movie Theater

Here's your latest in news that's totally ticked me — a regular moviegoer, lover of and writer covering film — off today: AMC is pivoting to tiered pricing based on where your seat is in their theaters, which essentially means they're pivoting to charging us more for not wanting to have neck cramps for three to five business days after every showing we go to. Thanks, AMC.

According to Variety, the new program is titled "Sightline at AMC." This pricing initiative will not only price prime seats at a higher rate — aka the middle of the theater where most people would prefer to sit — but it will price less favorable seats at some kind of discount. You know, those seats in the very front that people generally only sit in when the movie's sold out and there is literally nowhere else to go? Yeah, if you need to save some coin (understandable, in this economy) and don't mind screwing up your neck for the foreseeable future, those seats might be for you.

The change will include three tiers. "Standard" tickets are "seats that are the most common in auditoriums and are available for the traditional cost of a ticket." Next tier is "Value," which are "seats in the front row of the auditorium, as well as select ADA seats in each auditorium, and are available at a lower price than standard sightline seats." However, only AMC Stubs members will be able to access the lower prices here. Finally, there is "Preferred," which are seats in the middle of the auditorium and are priced at a premium to standard sightline seats." Stubs members will be able to reserve these seats for no charge.